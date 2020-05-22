PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lots of puppy love in Phoenix ahead of the Memorial weekend as a private pilot volunteered to fly 8-week-old pups from the non-profit, Canine Companions for Independence (CCI) from California to Arizona.
Jeff Stewart, owner of Blue Star Gas, volunteered to fly seven puppies from Sonoma Jet Center, near CCI's headquarters in northern California to Cutter Aviation at Sky Harbor Friday afternoon, donating the flight and the fuel.
"Who doesn't like puppies, right?" said Stewart. "It's nice to be able to be involved with something so positive at a time when we are dealing with so many challenges."
The idea to fly privately came from Canine Companions supporters and private pilots, Martyn Lewis and Josh Hochberg.
They volunteer with a non-profit organization that connects volunteer pilots and plane owners like Stewart, with animal groups that need animal transportation.
Lewis shares, “It combines two of my greatest passions, flying and dogs. There is nothing better in the world than delivering a puppy to their new person. The impact the dog has on its future person is incredible.”
On board Stewart's plane, three puppies headed for Arizona puppy raisers. The other four pups will be raised in New Mexico.
"We're very, very fortunate to have these pilots doing this and keeping our mission moving forward," said one of the puppy raisers, Jennifer Keller, marking her tenth little bundle of joy through volunteering with CCI.
That mission is to grow up and change the lives of adults and children with disabilities, free of charge. There are more than 400 people on the list, waiting for one of these specially trained dogs.
"I had one that was placed with a nonverbal autistic girl. And a year later, when we went to visit, she was talking. And I was just dumbfounded," describes Irene Landeros, another longtime volunteer puppy raiser with CCI.
For the next year and a half, the pups named Racer, Valyn and Vinton, will live with their puppy raisers who will socialize them, taking them everywhere they go and teaching them more than 20 commands.
Eventually they'll head off to intense training near San Diego for six months, before they're matched with their special someone.
A total of 99 future assistance dogs have now been safely delivered to volunteer puppy raisers in states all over the country by private pilots, who stepped in as the COVID-19 pandemic has made commercial flights less viable.
For more information, go to cci.org.