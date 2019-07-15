PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman with stage four breast cancer says she owes her life to employees at Macy's who gave her CPR when she blacked out.
Reba Mason-Mikutowicz is a breast cancer warrior.
[WATCH: "There were angels all over."]
While fighting her own battle, She runs a non-profit that helps women. On Wednesday, she was the one who needed help.
She wears an internal pump that releases opioids that help fight her cancer pain.
"I went in on Wednesday to have a procedure done where they take out the old medicine and put in new," said Mason.
After that procedure, Mason says she went to Macy's at Arrowhead Mall in Peoria.
"I don’t remember driving there," said Mason. "That’s the scary part. I could have killed somebody."
After her procedure, Mason said, the medicine leaked out of the pump into her body.
Inside the store, she lost consciousness. She says employees stepped up to save her.
"These are my angels now," said Mason. "The employees started CPR on me."
She does not remember going to the hospital, where doctors gave her Narcan. Reba does remember the moment she woke up and saw shoes.
"I was like, 'Oh! Did I buy shoes?'" said Mason. "Macy’s saved my life that day, and those employees are the most amazing people because they did what I think so many people are scared to do."
“It is our belief that the CPR, conducted by the employees of Macy’s, saved Reba’s life,” said Peoria Fire-Medical Capt. Dave Lopez.
“We are so proud of Princella, Rosy, Claudette and Amy, our Macy’s Arrowhead colleagues, for their quick action and heroism last week. We are especially grateful for Reba’s recovery,” said Colleen Liard, store manager at Macy’s Arrowhead. “At Macy’s, our executives are trained in CPR, specifically for situations such as this, and we are delighted that they were able to successfully put their training into practice.”
Peoria Fire-Medical will be recognizing the four employees on Wednesday, July 17 at 9 a.m.
