PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Donald Trump made waves saying he’d sign an executive order to cancel what’s called “birthright citizenship,” the right of babies born in the United States to be U.S. citizens, regardless of their parents’ citizenship status. But doing so would be more complex than a pen stroke from the president.
That’s because birthright citizenship is enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
“Presidents cannot cancel the constitution,” pointed out Paul Bender, a constitutional law professor at Arizona State University.
To change the Constitution, both houses of Congress would need to approve the amendment by 2/3rds. Then 3/4ths of the states in the Union would need to approve the change.
“The president has no role in that process at all,” Bender said.
Still, Trump’s rhetoric has some benefactors of birthright citizenship worried.
“I think that we should believe him that he is gonna try to do this,” said Ernesto López.
López, 31, has lived his entire life in the U.S.
“My parents are from Mexico. They’ve been in the United States for about 40 years. They came when they were really young, around 18 years old. They crossed the border,” López said.
And even though they weren’t citizens when they had López, he became a citizen since he was born on U.S. soil.
“But under President Trump’s suggestion, I would not be a citizen anymore,” he said.
And even though constitutional scholars say it’d be a longshot, López says President Trump’s words still worry him.
“I will fight and do anything possible to make sure that my citizenship status isn’t taken away,” López said.
