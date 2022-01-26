Canadian air systems manufacturer to create US headquarters in Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major manufacturer of air handling and climate systems is coming to the Valley. XNERGY, which dubs itself as one of the largest manufacturers of its kind in North America, has announced it is building a facility in the Phoenix metro. The building is said to be designated as its United States headquarters.
Officials say the one million-square-foot factory should increase the company's manufacturing footprint by eight times. The facility will be about four times bigger than its current plant in Montreal, Canada.
"We are grateful XNRGY has chosen Arizona as the site of its U.S. headquarters," said Gov. Doug Ducey. "XNRGY's investment strengthens Arizona's supply chain and shows once again there is no better state for advanced manufacturing. XNRGY's facility will create hundreds of high-wage jobs for Arizonans, adding to our state's skilled workforce."
XNRGY is best known for creating environmentally-friendly climate systems for data centers. The manufacturing facility is strategically placed as Arizona has the fifth-largest data centers inventory in the country. The company also works to create similar systems for battery manufacturing facility and in life science and health care settings.
"These are very exciting times! With our two state-of-the-art facilities working in tandem to manufacture premier climate systems, XNRGY can offer exceptional service to our clients from the East to the West coast. Top-notch engineers have already been engaged to meet the rising demands for our advanced technologies," said Sham Ahmed, President and General Manager of XNRGY.
However, it's not yet clear where the company is specifically looking to build the manufacturing site in the Valley. Still, the company says they plan to start construction in June, with the initial phase planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
XNRGY says they expect to create about 900 jobs by the time construction is completed in the summer of 2025. Officials estimate the site will contribute about $300 million to the state's economy.