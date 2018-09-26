If you've been thinking about adopting a new pet, this is the ideal time to visit a shelter and bring home a new furry family member.
Maricopa County shelters are full to overflowing at both locations.
In fact, county officials call it a "Code Red" situation, which means there is ZERO kennel space at either shelter.
To make matters worse, trucks are still coming in with dogs and there is nowhere to put the new animals.
So if you have room in your heart and your home for a new pet, please consider adopting at one of the two county shelters.
"When we have no kennel space available and dogs are continuing to come in we have no choice but to consider this option," says Jose Miguel Santiago, Public Information Officer for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. "We do NOT want to have to make these decisions."
Arizona Animal Rescue Mission (AARM) has donated money to help sponsor the adoptions of 150 large adult dogs (7 months and older and weighing 20 lbs. or more) from the West shelter (27th ave and Durango) and 50 large adult dogs (same parameters) from the East shelter (Rio Salado/Loop 101).
Of course, if you are able to adopt ANY animal at the “normal” adoption rate ($25 for most large adult dogs and $75 for most small adult dogs, 7 months and older weighing less than 20 lbs.) shelter staffers (and the animals, too!) would be grateful.
If you can't take in a dog at this time, you can still help by "sponsoring" an adoption. Anyone looking to sponsor can do so either by coming in person or calling (602)506-PETS.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (West Valley)
2500 S 27th Avenue
(27th Avenue, South of Durango)
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Phone: 602-506-7387
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (East Valley)
2630 W Rio Salado Parkway
Loop 101 / Rio Salado Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85201
Phone: 602-506-7387
