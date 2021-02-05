GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Campo Verde student tragically lost his life in a car crash last weekend, the school honored 16 year-old Jayson Murset at tonight's basketball game against Williams Field.
"Loving, kind, loyal," is how older brother Bryson Murset describes Jayson.
"He lit up the room when he walked in," says senior guard Parker Saunders.
"6'3, just a giant teddy bear honestly," says older sister Ambria Murset. "Just the nicest guy."
If you met Jayson Murset, you remembered him. Because in these uncertain times, he was one of the few constants in the Campo Verde community.
"He was someone that you could talk to whenever you wanted. he would listen, he would be there for you," says Byron Ferguson, a Campo Verde senior basketball player. "I just remember him talking to anyone and everyone, whenever he saw someone that needed to be talked to."
Campo Verde let their actions do the talking. They wore "PlayForJay" shirts with his number 35 on the back. They played a video tribute for Jayson on the big screen. And they held a 35 second moment of silence prior to tipoff. But most importantly, the community came together. Because that's what Jayson would have wanted.
"It's been hard," says older brother Bryson. "But the past few days, it gets more and more hopeful because we have such a great support all around us. And we want to honor Jayson, and we want to live every day like he would."
"He always told us that he had a lot of friends. I didn't realize that meant friends across the Valley," says sister Ambria. "Literally every high school, there were people reaching out to us, saying that they were friends with him. Or that he was their best friend. I didn't know you could have that many best friends."
Most people couldn't. But ultimately, Jayson was different. Unnaturally good at being great.
"He always did things right," says Campo Verde Head Coach Mark Martinez. "He was always a hard worker. And he had a major impact on our team, our program, and the community."