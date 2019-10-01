Tonto National Forest (3TV/CBS 5) - As the weather starts to cool off and fall breaks for schools approach, expect camping to get slightly more expensive.
Starting today, Tonto National Forest increases developed campground fees. The extra costs vary, but most of the 12 sites listed increase by $5.
Forest officials said the fee increase is necessary. Many of the campgrounds are 25 years old.
Officials said back at least eight years ago, they identified they needed to do something because what they were charging wasn’t enough to cover cost of operations and maintenance.
They asked for publicly feedback and people overwhelmingly told them they would rather pay more money for fees than see a campground close or have it move into a concession-manager environment.
The most impacted campgrounds are by Roosevelt Lake.
The ranger stations impacted include Cave Creek, Globe, Mesa, Tonto Basin, and Pleasant Valley Ranger District.
To see if your favorite campground is on the list, visit the Sustainable Recreation.