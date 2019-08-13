COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some quick-thinking campers saved the day for the owner of an RV in Yavapai County.
On August 8, the RV was parked in the Sheeps Crossing campground, southeast of the Cottonwood Verde Villages, when it caught fire.
Good Samaritans from the nearby Thousand Trails RV Park jumped to the rescue.
Using fire extinguishers and garden water hoses, they were able to douse the flames.
The driver was able to get out of the RV safely. He was not hurt.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the owner believes the fire started in the engine bay and then quickly engulfed the rest of the RV.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
