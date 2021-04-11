PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's freeways can be dangerous enough for drivers let alone a person outside of a car. So just imagine how risky it is when law enforcement officers have to go out in the middle of traffic, on foot, to clear debris off the road.
It happens on a daily basis, but Sunday an ADOT camera caught the fearless Trooper's action on I-17 near Bethany Home Road. A bedroom set had fallen off a moving vehicle, and the furniture (including a mattress!) was scattered across the left and center lanes of the freeway.
The video shows the DPS trooper as he blocked traffic with his vehicle, then walked out into oncoming traffic to move the debris to the side of the road. You can see the cars moving dangerously close to the trooper, trying to get by.
Luckily, the trooper was not hurt, and was able to clear the road within just a few minutes. ADOT reminds drivers to always secure their loads when traveling.