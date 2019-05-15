PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Faced with more cases of illegal dumping, city workers are turning to new technology to keep neighborhoods clean and catch people in the act.
[WATCH: Phoenix employing high-tech cameras to stop illegal dumping]
Phoenix's illegal dumping problem is far more significant than just litter.
Security footage shows people dumping an entire living room set in the middle of a Phoenix neighborhood.
Similar instances have happened on Coleman Ryan's block several times.
"Laziness is exactly what it is," he told Arizona's Family. "It's not caring about your neighbor."
The City of Phoenix could not agree more.
Over the past few years, it unveiled four high-tech cameras to catch dumpers in the act. Two cameras are located in south Phoenix.
[CAUGHT MISBEHAVING: Illegal dumping site found in south Phoenix]
"The people (illegally dumping)... We're gonna get you; we're gonna catch you," warned Jesse Duarte of the Phoenix Public Works Department.
Spruced-up technology could make it happen.
Arizona's Family learned those cameras are getting upgrades.
From now on, night vision will allow the cameras to capture the nitty-gritty of such a messy crime.
[CAUGHT MISBEHAVING: Phoenix alley ways filled with trash, how you can help]
"We're able to get the license plate; we're able to get the name," Duarte said. "And we're able to follow through and cite the individuals."
According to city workers, plans are being drawn up to add another 10 to 15 additional cameras around town.
Phoenix Public Works reminds residents that they can dispose of up to 1 ton of trash for free at any local waste station. You'll need a copy of your city services bill and a photo ID with information that matches the bill.
Anyone witnessing illegal dumping can call 602-262-6251 or visit the City's website. (Click or tap phone number to call from this article on your mobile devices.)
(1) comment
just cover your plate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.