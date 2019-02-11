GREEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It wasn't hump day but a couple of camels had quite the night in Green Valley.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said deputies were sent out to the area just south of Tucson around 7 p.m. on Monday after a called said there were two camels running around.
When they got there, that's exactly what they found.
The camels were safely corralled and PCSD said it is trying to reunite the camels with their owners.
The Tucson area and Phoenix area are no stranger to animals running wild.
The Valley saw a rash of dogs that were on the freeways late last year.
In October of 2016, there was an emu that was loose on the Interstate 10 about 100 miles west of Phoenix.
In November of 2015, four emus escaped and were on the run in Tucson for several hours.
Of course, the big one was when two llamas ran wild through Sun City which gained national attention in February of 2015.
