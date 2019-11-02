SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Arizona's local art community has some of the most fascinating people you'll ever meet. And this weekend a few are opening up their homes for free, just for you.
Our tour begins with a 3-D printer that sculpts colorful art. We'll come back to that in a second. "This one is Dorothy's nightmare because it kind of looks like a tornado," says Paradise Valley Sculptor Kevin Caron.
And, if you get the chance, check out a purple masterpiece called "The Flicker." It's just some of the work you'll see on the Camelback Studio Tour.
"Expect a variety of medium's, [you'll] get to speak to the artist, see how they do their process, and of course start Christmas shopping," says Glass Artist Lynn Gustafson.
During this 9-stop home-studio tour, you'll see pieces with names and some with unique stories, much like the artist behind the work, such as renown sculptor Kevin Caron.
"The two classes that I actually failed in high school were math and art," Kevin shares with us with a chuckle. "And now I spend my day, using math all day long, making art, go figure!"
Kevin spent 30 years driving semi's. "One of the tricks that I found to keep my mind active while I was driving long distance, is I started reverse engineering the truck. I'd take the truck apart in my mind and put it all back together again." He credits his on-the-road brain teasers for teaching him how to sculpt. Today, his award winning art can be seen all over the world.
"The first sculpture I made was so well received, so well liked, I did a couple more as barter for friends, and then all of a sudden I found out, wait a minute, I can make money."
Kevin melds math, engineering and art, and while his focus is on steel, he also creates sculptures with a $16-thousand dollar 3-D printer. We had to come back to this incredible piece of machinery. The filament he uses to create his new line of work is all made from corn oil, which means, "they're all biodegradable, they're all renewable, they're all recyclable," he tells us.
A good look for the environment, and perhaps a good look for your home. To check out the tour, which continues Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and for a complete map of all locations, just go to CamelbackStudioTour.com.