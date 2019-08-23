PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The late Sen. John McCain was known for reaching across the aisle during his three decades in Congress and promoting civility in his final days.
With the first anniversary of his death on Sunday, his family hopes politicians and regular citizens honor him by how they act.
They have been using the hashtag #ActsofCivility to honor him and asking Americans to take a pledge of civility.
“I miss his voice of reason and commitment to civility,” his widow, Cindy McCain, said in a video promoting the cause.
Her family has been in the public eye for decades and have seen their fair share of verbal attacks on social media, just because they disagree with her late husband’s politics.
“Not only is that kind of stuff unnecessary but this lack of decency, that’s going on right now, and this lack of civility, that’s going on right now, is not acceptable in any stretch,” said Cindy in an exclusive interview with Arizona’s Family.
Civility is something John strived for during his tenure while in Congress. He earned the nickname “Maverick” because of his willingness to go against his Republican Party and work with Democrats.
Sen. McCain died of brain cancer at age 81 in the late afternoon of Aug. 25, 2018, at his ranch in Cornville. He was just days short of his 82nd birthday. Cindy and their family were by his side. He was buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.
Life of John McCain
Before jumping into politics, John was a Navy pilot and was held as a prisoner of war and tortured in Vietnam for more than five years.
After divorcing his first wife, he married Cindy and then retired from the Navy in 1981.
John was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and then was elected to the Senate, replacing Barry Goldwater, in 1986. It’s where he became one of the most influential voices, especially on foreign policy.
He ran for president twice. John lost the Republican nomination in 2000 to George W. Bush, who later became president. He ran again for the commander-in-chief, this time in 2008, but lost in the general election to Barack Obama.
John was elected to his sixth term in the Senate in 2016, but was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017. He underwent surgery in April 2018. Three months later, on Aug. 24, he said he wouldn’t receive treatment for his cancer. He died the next day.
John lay in state on Aug. 29, which would have been his 82nd birthday. His remains were then moved to Washington, D.C., before being buried in Maryland.
Legacy of John McCain
At his funeral in Washington in 2018 and even now, John has been hailed as someone who would break away from his own political party to stick with his principles.
He was also friends with political opponents. Democrat and former vice president Joe Biden is one of the McCains’ closest friends, and both Obama and Bush gave tributes at his funeral. Obama once brought up how one of John’s supporters falsely claimed Obama was an Arab but John quickly corrected her.
“He saw himself as defending America’s character, not just mine, for he considered it the imperative of every citizen who loves this country to treat all people fairly,” Obama said during the 2018 service.
Cindy and the rest of the McCain family hope John serves as a role model for a nation that is becoming more and more divided.
“A lot of people will say, ‘You know, I didn’t vote for him but I really respected him,” Cindy said.
The McCain Institute’s website has some suggestions on some #ActsOfCivility people can take, including re-engaging with a friend or family who they disagree with, learn about an issue from a different perspective and participate in community service.
It’s part of the family’s effort to define his legacy in an era of harsh exchanges over politics on social media and cable television.
Cindy said Arizona State University has donated about 26 acres in Tempe, Arizona, for a library that the McCains hope will be a national “gathering place” for civil discourse.