PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have turned over audio tapes of terrifying 911 calls from a bizarre crime spree that started with arson and ended with murder.
One of the calls was made by a woman whose husband was killed in their house while she was hiding from an intruder.
The crimes happened on March 31, 2018 and the calls started coming in during the very early hours of the morning.
[RELATED: Wife 'grief stricken' following alleged murder of husband; Phoenix neighborhood worried by rise of crime]
“Someone just ran through and, like, poured gasoline on everything,” one caller said. It was happening at a small complex on Willetta Street near downtown. People complained of a man, who appeared homeless, yelling vulgar obscenities and making threats.
“He’s setting fire to the place. He’s trying to rape one of the girls,” a caller said.
“He’s setting fire to my front door,” another caller said. “He’s walking around with some gasoline, throwing gasoline everywhere.”
The man took off before police arrived, and a little while later another call came in from a woman down the street.
“Phoenix 911. Where is your emergency?” a dispatcher is heard asking.
“There’s an intruder in my house right now. He’s yelling at my husband,” the woman says.
“Do we have a description of the person?” the dispatcher asks.
“No, it’s dark in the room,” the caller whispers. “He took my husband in the living room. I’m hiding under the bed.”
Apparently her husband, Joshua Fitzpatrick, was trying to protect her.
“He’s yelling at my husband, ‘Where’s your wife? Where’s your wife?’” she said in the recording.
When police arrived, they found Fitzpatrick dead of a stab wound and they arrested Curtis Bagley on the front lawn.
Bagley is the suspect for both the arson and the murder, among other charges. Bagley’s several charges are still in the court system. He has a trial date set for April 2.
