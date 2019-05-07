PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The 911 call about a Boy Scout who died while hiking at Picacho Peak State Park last weekend was released Tuesday.
“OK, ma’am, I don’t have much time,” is the first thing a clearly worried man told the 911 dispatcher on Saturday, May 3.
The group was coming down Sunset Trail when they ran out of water-- that's when 16-year-old Josh White started showing symptoms of extreme dehydration.
“I’ve got a 16-year-old juvenile who is passed out,” the man, one of two adults with the group, said. “He is breathing. I’ve got him covered up. He’s hot.”
By that point, the group was completely out of water and about a mile from the trail head.
“We need help,” the man said. “We desperately need water, as well.”
The man said he was starting to cramp up, too.
The 911 dispatcher later added paramedics on the call to help.
The Avra Valley Fire Department pronounced the teen dead.
Emergency responders checked out the two adults and another Boy Scout who were showing signs of dehydration. They did not require treatment at a hospital.
According to the report released in conjunction with the 911 call, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. A paramedic pronounced White dead an hour later.
The group set out on the Sunset Trail at about 8 a.m., and arrived at the top of Picacho Peak at 12:30 p.m.
“At the end of the hike when you’re reaching the peak, there are cables, so you actually have to pull yourself up along the trail with cables. So, it is a really difficult hike," said Michelle Thompson with Arizona State Parks and Trails.
White reportedly collapsed once while heading down and was helped by some of his fellow Boy Scouts. When he collapsed the second time, he did not get back up, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office report.
Investigators looking into White's death do not plan to file a criminal case.
It's not clear whether a medical condition contributed to the teen's death but heat-related illness can turn extremely serious very quickly.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
