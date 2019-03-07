SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Police Department released on Thursday the 911 call from the veterinarian after a service dog was found stabbed more than 100 times.
The 4-year-old golden retriever was specially trained as a service dog to help Jacob Bushkin with his diagnosed mental health issues.
[READ MORE: PD: Scottsdale man arrested after stabbing service dog over 100 times]
"It's heart-wrenching and if somebody did this to a dog, they will probably do it to a person with no qualms at all," the vet said.
His parents brought the dog to the vet to try and figure out what happened.
"I'm the veterinarian. A friend of mine's son whose dog got killed, she brought it to me to figure out if it got attacked by coyotes or if it got killed and it clearly got killed with a knife, several knife wounds," the vet said in the 911 call.
Police said the vet told detectives the family brought the same service dog in before with cuts on its neck.
"Everyone here is traumatized by it. How can someone do this to an alive dog?" the vet said.
Bushkin's now facing criminal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.