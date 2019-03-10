LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --The Rural Metro Fire Department has released 911 audio after a woman was attacked by a jaguar when she was trying to take a selfie at the animal's exhibit at the Wildlife World Zoo Saturday.
During the call, a zoo employee talked with the Rural Metro dispatcher and updates them on the victim's condition.
"Her arm is in pretty bad shape," the female employee told the dispatcher during the call.
During an interview with Arizona's Family on Sunday, zoo spokeswoman Kristy Morcom said the jaguar will not be euthanized following the incident.
At this time, the jaguar is currently off the exhibit while they investigate.
Director of Wildlife World Zoo, Mickey Ollson, spoke to Arizona's Family Saturday.
"There's no way to fix people crossing barriers," said Ollson. "That happens occasionally. And we put substantial barriers there and if people cross them, they can get in trouble."
Ollson said a similar incident has happened before with this jaguar when a man went passed the barrier and was scratched.
Tweets from Wildlife World Zoo also indicated that the victim "went over the barrier for a photo."
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park is located in Litchfield Park in the west Valley.
