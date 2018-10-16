PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- KTVK founder Ernest McFarland spent years helping Arizona grow. He was among the state’s first senators.
Known to many as just “Mac,” what McFarland wanted most was to help those who helped him.
In addition to serving the young state of Arizona in Washington, he also was the 10th governor of Arizona and sat on the state Supreme Court, including a year as chief justice.
Among his many accomplishments is the GI Bill, which was designed to help soldiers and sailors transition back to civilian life.
While his career is well-documented, his personal life was less so. Until now. Mac’s life in small, rural towns and how he became passionate about communications is the subject of a new book.
The book by Gary Stuart is titled “Call Him Mac: Ernest W. McFarland, the Arizona Years.” Published by The University of Arizona Press is available now online.
“Stuart writes the little-known story of how Arizona’s culture and citizens shaped this energetic, determined, likable lawyer,” explains the book’s website. “The fame Mac created was not for himself but for those he served in Arizona and beyond. Mac’s unparalleled political success was fermented during his early Arizona years, the bridge that brought him to his future as an approachable and likable elder statesman of Arizona politics.”
“Like most Arizonans, I knew all the high points,” Stuart told Arizona’s Family, a direct descendant of what McFarland created. “I didn't know the middle ground and I didn't know what made Mac, Mac. I do now.
"Mac had an almost obsessive interest and passion for higher education that was not obvious for much of his life to a casual observer," Stuart continued. "My hope is that people can read this book and see that you can accomplish great things from beginnings that don't portend anything and that your strength of character and how trustworthy you are becomes valuable to other people. We are losing that now as we lose bi-partisanship."
Stuart has a simple word to describe McFarland -- "inspiring."
Mac was also deliberate in everything he did, including selecting the call sign for what would become 3TV. It wasn't happenstance.
So, why KTVK?
"Because TV will be our middle name," McFarland said.
McFarland’s grandchildren worked with Stuart on the new book because they wanted both to honor him and tell people how he became the man he was.
"What they wanted was to advance his legacy by finding out more personal things about him," Stuart explained.
Stuart has written several books with roots in Arizona, including "Innocent Until Interrogated: The True Story of the Buddhist Temple Massacre and the Tucson Four," "Anatomy of a Confession: The Debra Milke Case," and "Miranda: The Story of America’s Right to Remain Silent."
