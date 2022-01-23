Dewon Alexander mugshot

PCSO says a deputy was patrolling Interstate 10 near Eloy when he spotted a vehicle connected to a murder in Tulare, California.

 (Source: PCSO)

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a California murder suspect has been arrested at a Casa Grande hotel.

PCSO says a deputy was patrolling Interstate 10 near Eloy when he spotted a vehicle connected to a murder in Tulare, California. Deputies pulled the driver over, and it was a woman who knew the suspect.

Deputies began the investigation and found 30-year-old Dewon Alexander was staying at a Casa Grande hotel. Deputies arrested Alexander and booked him for the California warrant.

Deputies did not release the woman's name. The investigation is ongoing.

