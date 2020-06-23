PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A California man says he drove 660 miles to Phoenix, hoping to see his grandpa who is fighting for his life in the hospital.
Joshua Gremminger said he is extremely close to his 72-year-old grandpa, Roy Maxfield. "My grandpa is a truck driver, and we got a call over the weekend that he was in Arizona, and something happened to him when he was exiting his truck, he collapsed, or something happened," said Gremminger.
Gremminger said as soon as he got the news on Father's Day, he packed his bags for Arizona. He said he spoke with a Valleywise nurse about his plan to visit Maxfield at the Phoenix hospital.
"I called Sunday night to make sure it would be okay, and the way it was explained, I wouldn't be able to stay long because of everything going on but at least able to go say bye just in case," said Gremminger.
When Gremminger finally got to the hospital, he says Valleywise would not let him inside his grandpa's room. "I feel like I need it for closure," said Gremminger. "I need to have peace with that."
Valleywise sent Arizona's Family a statement, saying, “Within our current visitation policy due to COVID-19, virtual visits are allowed with family members and Valleywise Health staff is working with Mr. Gremminger to visit his grandfather virtually at this time.”
Gremminger said he does not want a virtual visit. He wants to say goodbye to his grandpa in person before it's too late.
"I understand the COVID thing," said Gremminger. "It's real, and all of that, but so is the connection. That's my family. I should have the chance to say goodbye."
Gremminger claims his family was told they couldn't see Maxfield until they sign a do not resuscitate form, and he's put on end-of-life care.
When asked about that, a Valleywise spokesperson responded, "Special arrangements are made for family members to visit their loved one at the end of life, one at a time, in the proper PPE. All family members may view virtually, but only one member is allowed at a time."
Valleywise would not elaborate if a DNR is required or what qualifies someone to be on end-of-life care.
"The COVID excuse isn't a good enough excuse to let my grandfather possibly die alone," said Gremminger.