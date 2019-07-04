LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS5) -- A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has rattled central and southern California.
The earthquake happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
[VIDEO: USGS gives update on L.A. earthquake]
Initial information from the USGS indicates the earthquake was centered near Searles Valley, California, 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, 130 miles east of Bakersfield.
Kern County Fire is reportedly responding to 24 incidents, ranging from medical assistance to structure fires around Ridgecrest, California. A search and rescue team is en route.
Shaking has been reported in the Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
Las Vegas fire department said there have been no reports of damage or injuries in the Las Vegas area.
Los Angeles police said the city has not received reports of any significant damage.
On Twitter, Los Angeles International Airport said there are no immediate reports of damage. Operations are normal and teams are inspecting runways and terminals.
There is no tsunami warning, advisory watch or threat as a result of the earthquake.
(5) comments
All the complaining illegals in the cages caused the rumble. FedEx them back.
Great, now more of them will move to AZ.
Giant ants are going to crawl out of the crevaces it created! I saw the movie. [ohmy]
I'd be more worried about the giant carnivorous bunnies in Yuma.
Just suck Commiefornia into a gaping hole already so we can have beachfront property
