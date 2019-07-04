LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS5) -- A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has rattled central and southern California.
The earthquake happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
This is the largest earthquake to hit Southern California in nearly two decades, according to CNN. It has generated more than 150 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 or greater.
Initial information from the USGS indicates the earthquake was centered near Searles Valley, California, 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, 130 miles east of Bakersfield.
Kern County Fire is reportedly responding to 24 incidents, ranging from medical assistance to structure fires around Ridgecrest, California. The mayor there announced a state of emergency. A search and rescue team is en route.
Shaking has been reported in the Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
Las Vegas fire department said there have been no reports of damage or injuries in the Las Vegas area.
Los Angeles police said the city has not received reports of any significant damage.
On Twitter, Los Angeles International Airport said there are no immediate reports of damage. Operations are normal and teams are inspecting runways and terminals.
There is no tsunami warning, advisory watch or threat as a result of the earthquake.
Given Arizona's geology, seismologists said a moderate earthquake only hits an average of every five years.
They added the only earthquake to ever cause widespread damage in Arizona was actually centered in northwestern Mexico and it happened all the way back in 1887.
"While the event might be felt hundreds of kilometers away, the damage will be concentrated near where the earthquake happened," said Jana Pursley, a geophysicist at USGS.
I've been in a couple of those California earthquakes. It's the weirdest feeling, like there's a wave under the ground.
