SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Cafe ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho is welcoming fall with brand new decor and an innovative new menu of shareable plates, exotic desserts, and creative cocktails.
The hotel debuted the restaurant's new look this week.
The bold, open design pays tribute to the hotel's iconic mid-century style. Diners will find curved lounge ottomans, 1950s-inspired wood screens, bold lighting elements, and a mirrored mural. The lounge and dining room have been combined into one expansive space.
A new transitional seating arrangement forms the centerpiece of the restaurant, and a brunch configuration shifts into a chic lounge and dinner experience in the evening.
And we hope you're hungry because the new ZuZu has some tantalizing-sounding dishes on the menu.
While a few guest-favorite dishes remain, the new menu focuses on small, shareable plates, featuring ingredients from the property's brand-new 240-square-foot herb and vegetable garden.
The debut crop includes shishito peppers that can be enjoyed in the Faroe Island Salmon as a blistered relish, accompanied by an anchovy roasted potato side.
ZuZu will also continue working with local farmers and purveyors, including Singh Farms, McClendon's Select-Local Harvest, Pinnacle Farms, Abby Lee Farms, Schreiner's Fine Sausage, and Hickman's Family Farms.
"We are beyond excited to re-introduce ZuZu, not only to our wonderful Scottsdale community, but also to the guests of Hotel Valley Ho," said Executive Chef Russell LaCasce. "Our new menu is meant to surprise and delight, while still satisfying those classic cravings."
Adventurous diners can try out new signature dishes like the savory Oxtail Pappardelle with foie gras and parmesan and Crispy Pork Shank with sour apple molasses glaze, cucumber tarragon yogurt, and pita.
ZuZu also now offers two monthly revolving dishes: Cut of the Moment, a savory dish with a unique plating design, and Farmer's Plate, featuring the best of the season as a stunning, vegetarian-friendly option.
October's selections are a 1-pound, bone-in ribeye, and a roasted cauliflower ricotta gnocchi.
Can't decide what to order? "ZuZu Take The Wheel" is a dining experience that puts the chef in the driver's seat for the table for $75 per person.
The drinks menu introduces fresh cocktails such as the ZuZu Mango Tango, infused with a grilled jalapeño straight from the chef's herb and vegetable garden.
ZuZu is also changing things up in the daytime with brunch now served every day, with favorites including the Vanilla Churro Waffle, Southwest Elote Salad, and Korean Short Rib Tacos.
So what else is "shaking?" The restaurant's famous "Show Stopper" Shake will continue to wow guests - not only piled high with house-made desserts but now with the option to be spiked from a selection of spirits to create the ultimate adults-only dessert.
Delectable desserts include the Butterscotch Pudding Cake Mason Jar with its bold combination of vanilla ice cream, popcorn, cashews, bacon, chocolate, and sea salt to warm donuts complete with a selection of sauces perfect for dipping.
And here's good news for wine aficionados. A new wine room, known as The Vine Vault, houses a selection of pours from around the world.
On special occasions, guests can choose to gather in the hidden private dining room dubbed The Rosie Room, named after Rosalyn "Rosie" Bennett Lyon, the matriarch of the family that owns Hotel Valley Ho.
Rosie's grandchildren nicknamed her ZuZu, and it was her cooking and warm hospitality that inspired the original restaurant concept.
This new space honors Rosie by bringing diners together with elevated offerings and intimate touchpoints.
ZuZu's overhaul centers around The Kitchen Table, an action station where the chef will cook tableside every evening, bringing live demos to the entire restaurant.
For reservations, call 480-376-2600 or reserve a table online.
ZuZu is open daily for brunch from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., afternoon and late-night fare from 2:30 p.m. to midnight, and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
About Hotel Valley Ho
Paying tribute to its original and classic mid-century design, Hotel Valley Ho reopened on Dec. 20, 2005, after an $80 million restoration.
Originally a hideaway for celebrities, this downtown Scottsdale resort features generously sized guest rooms with glass walls opening onto airy patios or balconies.
Cafe ZuZu
Hotel Valley Ho
6850 East Main Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Email: hello@hotelvalleyho.com
480-376-2600
Find out more online or on Facebook.