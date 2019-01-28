SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced plans for its first non-gaming hotel in the U.S. and it's coming to Scottsdale.
The Caesars Republic Scottsdale will break ground in the second half of 2019.
According to the news release, the hotel will be located adjacent to Scottsdale Fashion Square.
It is going to be a four-star hotel developed by HCW Development and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
Caesars Entertainment will license its brand, advise on design elements and have its loyalty network, Total Rewards.
The 11-story structure will have 266 rooms at the intersection of Goldwater Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
The rooms will include a mixture of kings, double queens, and one and two-bedroom suites. It will also have a bridal suite and five luxury entertainment suites on the 11th floor.
Best of all, the hotel will have a rooftop pool and bar for those hot summer months.
"We are very excited to work alongside our new partners to introduce the Caesars Republic brand to the world," said Richard Huffman, Chief Executive Officer and President of HCW Development. "Scottsdale is a vibrant community and we are confident that this high-end facility will provide a truly unique and dynamic experience to both locals and guests traveling from afar.”
Other amenities include a bar and a 7,000-square-foot ballroom with a cutting-edge LED display and audio.
