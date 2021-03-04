PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Baseball is back, but there just aren't enough spring training tickets for all the fans who want to go to the ballpark.

"Extremely frustrating," said baseball fan Michael Keaton. "My buddy was feeling bad about not being able to get tickets. He had one job and he failed."

The COVID-19 crisis has forced every Cactus League stadium to drastically cut back on the number of fans allowed at each game because of health and safety concerns.

Attendance at most games has been limited to around 2,000 fans and that's made every ticket sold an extremely hot commodity.

A number of teams have already sold out all of their games and that's jacked up ticket prices online.

Spring training kicks off in Arizona with COVID-19 precautions "You could hear a pin drop. It was very quiet. It makes for a surreal experience as a fan."

Several tickets on StubHub are selling for $200, $250, even $400.

Jim Rush of Anthem feels fortunate that he got tickets to Thursday's Seattle Mariners' game when they went on sale a couple of weeks ago.

"The craziest I saw was a first-row ticket for the Colorado Rockies, at their field playing the Giants," said Rush. "I think it was $1,100 a seat. I'm sure somebody is going to pay it."

In an effort to help get more local baseball fans into spring training without paying a fortune, the Peoria Sports Complex is now releasing an additional 100 or so tickets before every Padres or Mariners' game.

Other stadiums are doing the same. Fans need to keep checking availability on game day.

"This is about the preservation of the fan experience," said Blake Englert, with the Peoria Sports Complex. "It's already compromised to a great degree by the COVID mitigation impact, so to allow for as much normalcy and opportunity as we can, that's a priority of ours."

Englert said additional tickets in Peoria become available two to four hours before game time and can be purchased at the box office or online.

For more details visit, peoriasportscomplex.com.