GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been a long four months for Cactus High School senior Zahra Gillespie. But Senior Night this past Tuesday against Deer Valley made it worth it for the girl's soccer captain.

"It was jubilation," Zahra's father Scott said. "It was four months of waiting."

When she runs or kicks the soccer ball, Zahra Gillespie looks like the captain of the Cactus soccer team. And she sounds like the captain too. "I just really love the team," Zahra said. "All the people on the team, the girls, they're just great."

But after suffering a stroke last October, Zahra's teammates changed to staff members at multiple Banner Medical Centers. "It just all went dark," Zahra said. "And I didn't know what was going on."

"They brought her into me, and she was speaking," Zahra's mother Traci said. "But her eyes weren't focusing, and she was slurring her words and things. It was terrifying."

Former Marcos De Niza kicker returns to Tempe football field on anniversary of crash On Saturday, the anniversary of the accident, her alma mater hosted a special event for Muir, and she took some practice kicks once again.

Zahra's recovery included relearning how to walk, swallow and undergo radiation treatment. But for the past month, it's been pretty smooth sailing. The only thing Zahra hasn't been able to do is any contact activity.

Unfortunately, that's meant no soccer games. "I didn't really accept that this was my senior year," Zahra said. "That this was what was happening."

Luckily for Zahra, neither did her head coach, Brittany Elliott. "I was trying to wrap my mind around how we could get her an opportunity," Elliott said. "And how we can ensure that she's safe."

And so, after administrators and the opponent Deer Valley got on board, a senior night introduction turned into a little something more: Zahra on the field, sending that ball flying towards the net.

"I didn't even think I was going to touch the field this year," Zahra said. "So it meant a lot to me that everybody worked together, and I was able to start on the field and get a touch on the ball. It just really made my day, and they'll never know how much it meant to me."

With that, Zahra left the game. But the game sure hasn't left Zahra. "I was ready to jump back into everything. I was like, I can play soccer now; we're good," Zahra said. "I'm hoping that I can play summer soccer. That would be really great."

After everything, she's overcome, playing summer soccer would be really unsurprising as well.