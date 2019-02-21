TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing more than 50 cacti in Tempe.
Clarence Waite, 34, is accused of felony criminal damage.
Police believe Waite used a machete to damage or cut 53 Mexican Fence Post cacti in the area of the Salt River bottom.
Each cactus is said to cost around $105, resulting in approximately $5,565 in damage.
Police say at first, Waite admitted "cutting one cactus" but later changed his story, saying "I don't know how many [cacti] I cut."
Waite was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, where he was being held on a $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.