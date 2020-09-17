CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Chandler Thursday evening.
The wreck happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Elliot Road just east of Dobson Road.
A witness at the scene told Arizona's Family news crews that a car clipped the back of his car then crashed into an Amazon delivery truck and another SUV. He and several others went to try to help the people in one of the cars as it caught fire after the wreck.
"There were some brave people trying to pull em out... the car lit up on fire [and] for a while they still were trying to get him out, he was stuck in there," said a witness who didn't want to be identified.
Chandler police have not identified any of the people involved in this incident. The street is closed for their investigation.