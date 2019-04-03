PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman who were near the bus stop had to be hospitalized after they hit by stray bullets from a shooting between drivers in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said two drivers got into a fight while driving west on Indian School Road.
One of the drivers started shooting at the other driver near 48th Avenue.
That's when stray bullets hit the man and woman, police said.
The injuries to the pair are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Police said one driver stayed on scene while the other took off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.