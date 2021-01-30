PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man aiming at an alleged shoplifter shot an employee at a Phoenix business Saturday morning, police said.
It happened in the area of 32nd Street and Indian School Road at about 9:15 a.m.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department, the man who was wounded was trying to stop a shoplifter. Both he and the shoplifting suspect ran outside.
Fortune said a third person saw what was happening and pulled their gun.
“The person fired at the shoplifter and missed the shoplifter, however the victim (employee) was struck by the gunfire,” Fortune said. The employee’s injuries reportedly were not life-threatening.
Although both the shooter and the wounded employee stayed at the scene to speak with the police, the shoplifting suspect was nowhere to be found by the time officers got there.
Investigators have not identified anybody involved in the incident.