PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group that started shooting in Phoenix last week hit and killed a young man on his bicycle who wasn't involved in the violence last week.
It happened on March 4 around 10 p.m. in the area of 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Witnesses say 22-year-old Javier Herrera was riding his bike when he was shot. He wasn't involved in the fight with a group who was standing in a field. Herrera later died. The group took off before the police got there.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous.