Javier Herrera

Javier Herrera was shot and killed while riding his bicycle on March 4 in Phoenix.

 (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group that started shooting in Phoenix last week hit and killed a young man on his bicycle who wasn't involved in the violence last week.

It happened on March 4 around 10 p.m. in the area of 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Witnesses say 22-year-old Javier Herrera was riding his bike when he was shot. He wasn't involved in the fight with a group who was standing in a field. Herrera later died. The group took off before the police got there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Callers can remain anonymous.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you