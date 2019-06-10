A new fire is burning in eastern Arizona. The Blyas Fire is burning in the Gila Valley along Highway 70 near the community of Bylas and on the San Carlos Reservation.

[WATCH: Bylas Fire burns over 300 acres in eastern Arizona]

Arizona's Family Photographer Arnold Espinoza captured this footage on his way back to the Valley from Safford Sunday. 

So far, the fire has burned more than 300 acres. 

 

