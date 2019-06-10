BYLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A new fire is burning in eastern Arizona.
The Bylas Fire is burning in the Gila Valley along Highway 70 near the community of Bylas and on the San Carlos Reservation.
[WATCH: Bylas Fire burns over 300 acres in eastern Arizona]
Arizona's Family Photographer Arnold Espinoza captured this footage on his way back to the Valley from Safford Sunday.
So far, the fire has burned more than 300 acres.
A new wildfire is burning near Bylas in the Gila Valley. With the clouds moving overhead the smoke plume is a bit tough to pick out, but it's there. It is burning hot enough to show up on imagery which highlights heat (circled). The other hot spot is a prescribed fire. #azwx pic.twitter.com/eAiLVCCXCv— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 9, 2019
#BylasFire. If the fire continues to burn this is a model projection of where the near surface smoke should travel this afternoon into tomorrow. Northwest winds will push it down the valley through the evening then southeast winds Monday back up valley. #azwx pic.twitter.com/B6wG6SrWE3— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 9, 2019
