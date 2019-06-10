A new fire is burning in eastern Arizona. The Blyas Fire is burning in the Gila Valley along Highway 70 near the community of Bylas and on the San Carlos Reservation.

BYLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Highway US 70 in the Gila Valley was temporarily closed due to the Bylas Fire east of Globe, the San Carlos Apache Tribe Emergency Response Commission reported on Monday evening.

The fire is near the community of Bylas and on the San Carlos Reservation. 

The commission said equipment was deployed on the roadway due to the fire being up against the highway. 

A little after 7 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation reported that all US 70 lanes are reopened. 

Arizona's Family Photographer Arnold Espinoza captured this footage on his way back to the Valley from Safford on Sunday.

[WATCH: Bylas Fire burns over 300 acres in eastern Arizona]

So far, the fire has burned more than 300 acres. 

The Tribal Emergency Response Commission issued a pre-evacuation notice for communities in the Bylas area that could be impacted by the fire.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.