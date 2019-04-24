MESA (3TV/CBS5) -- A driver was busted on an east Valley freeway Wednesday for reportedly driving in the HOV lane with a mannequin in the car.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped the man along Loop 202 near Alma School Road.
The man was alone in the car, but had a dummy in the front passenger seat. The female mannequin wore a baseball cap and sunglasses. She was even strapped into the seat with a seat belt.
DPS says the man was driving in the carpool lane, apparently hoping the dummy would appear to be a real-life passenger.
A DPS trooper cited the driver for an HOV lane violation, and even managed to snap a couple of pictures of the offending dummy.
DPS says troopers issue more than 4,000 HOV lane citations each year.
An HOV lane, high-occupancy vehicle lane, is a restricted traffic lane reserved at peak travel times or longer for the exclusive use of vehicles with a driver and at least one passenger.
Good thing it wasn't Glendale ... They would have tased the dummy 17 times!!
It is bad enough that drivers get in the HOV without a passenger, however something like this should more than double the fine. Also why are taxis and other such vehicles with a single customer allowed in the HOV because there is only ONE person going somewhere.
someone must have gotten a ticket and now want everyone else to get one to feel better about themselves
