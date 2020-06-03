PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Activists are urging people to eat and shop at black-owned restaurants and businesses. Some of those business owners in Phoenix tell Arizona's Family that they have, at times, felt discrimination.
Alterations and Creations, located in the heart of the Roosevelt district in downtown Phoenix, was deemed an essential business, making masks for city and healthcare workers. But now, more than ever, they could really use your help.
For more than 20 years Tina Marie, known as Miss Tina, has been a pillar of the community. "This neighborhood is very close," she says. But every once in a while, she said, she is reminded of the systemic racism that she says continues to exist.
One example of that discrimination, she says, is that people are surprised to learn she a runs business. “When someone came into the store, they looked at me and they looked at her, and they said, 'Are you the owner or is the owner here?' And she said, 'No, she’s the owner.”
But through the fabrics she sells and the clothes she designs, she tries to enlighten people to view the world beyond black and white."White, black, red and yellow, and they’re together and they’re beautiful and ever-changing. If everything was all one color, if everything was just all one way, where’s the happy at?”
Her message, along with her master-tailoring skills, brings in customers from all parts of the Valley, like Valor Carlson, who drove 40 minutes to see her. “My goal is to make sure that the people that I support are being supported,” said Carlson.
Miss Tina is also relying on her creativity to keep her business going in the aftermath of COVID by selling masks and offering virtual sewing lessons.