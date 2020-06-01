SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When people broke into Scottsdale Fashion Square on Saturday, damaging stores and doing some looting, Sergio Bakalos was one of the only business owners inside the mall during all the chaos.

“The mall was just being destroyed,” said Bakalos, who owns the high-end clothing store King and Duck.

Bakalos started recording as dozens of stores were already ransacked, like Prada and Burberry. At Tiffany’s, the display windows and jewelry counters inside and outside the store were busted open, appearing to have also been burglarized.

+2 Millions in damages at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall after Saturday night protests turn violent Twelve people were arrested and millions of dollars in damage and theft from the violent protests Saturday evening in Scottsdale. At least one assault was also reported.

"You hear a lot of banging, alot of noises. It sounded like gunshots, but it wasn’t. What it was, was the store fronts being broken,” said Bakalos.

Meanwhile, Bakalos, stood guard at his storefront with a bat. “Sure enough, I see a rush -- about 15 kids come to my store and pick up my sign and start banging at the glass. And that’s when I told them, 'You better get out of here. It’s about to get messy.' And I just come in swinging at kids, left and right,” said Bakalos.

This went on for four hours, he says. It stopped when Scottsdale police got there around 2 a.m. In the meantime, the Scottsdale Police Department said they’re still investigating, still going over videos that have been circulating online, and more arrests will be coming.