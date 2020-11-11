SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - You may have noticed in your neighborhood or on your social media feed that a lot of people have their Christmas decorations up already. A local holiday decorating company says it's not just your imagination -- it's happening a lot earlier this year than normal.

In a year that hasn't been calm, all is bright at plenty of Valley homes.

"This is a little early, yes," Kim Doering of Scottsdale said. "This year has been horrible and we need some joy, some happiness, some beauty, Christmas lights."

Normally, she would put lights up around Black Friday, but she says doing it now has had a positive effect on her mental health.

"[It] makes me happy. Makes me feel calmer than I have been for the last few months," she said.

There are Christmas lights up at several other houses in the Doerings' neighborhood, and Kim's 14-year-old daughter Karly has started decorating her own bedroom, too. "I've got a Christmas blanket on my bed, some stuffed animals and a pillow," she said.

Scott McQuade owns Margie Mae's Holiday Decor. During the off-season, his business shifts to wedding setup and decorating, but this year there were hardly any weddings to be had because of COVID-19 restrictions. "We lost about 60% of our revenue," McQuade said.

Around Labor Day, the company pivoted to doing flags, patriotic bunting and other red, white, and blue decorations. Then, almost miraculously, orders for Christmas lights started coming in, 2 weeks before Halloween. McQuade took advantage of a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to get ready ahead of time.

"We brought our people back in earlier in the season this year and had them come in and set up all our lights, make sure our warehouse was ready to go," he said.

Now, not only is he projected to sell out of jobs 15 days earlier than normal, but McQuade says all the lights will more than make up for the canceled weddings.

"We're seeing more business this year earlier in the season than we've ever seen before and we're projecting to still be another 30% increase year over year," he said.

With her halls decked, Doering says there's only one thing that can put her in a bad mood. "I get upset when it ends, when the season's over!" she laughed.

Margie Mae's will likely have December completely booked by the end of next week (November 20).

"The big thing is just get people out of their funk right now. People are just -- they're depressed. They're upset," McQuade said.