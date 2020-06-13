MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire, coined the Bush Fire, in the Tonto National Forest caused road closures Sunday evening. According to the Arizona State Forestry, it is burning in an area of the forest that is 6 miles east from Fort McDowell, near the intersection of Bush Highway and Highway 87.
The fire, burning near milepost 199, caused the southbound lanes of Highway 87 to be closed at the SR-188 junction. The blaze crossed the highway and is now burning along Four Peaks Road, according to Tonto National Forest officials.
Update from @TontoForest - #BushFire has grown to 600 acres & burning N. to Sugarloaf Recreation area. Fire has jumped the 87 & NB/SB lanes closed. Smoke & flames visible this is evening. Multiple ground & air resources assigned. Follow the #Tonto on social for updates. #AZFire— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 14, 2020
The northbound lanes of Highway 87 are also closed at Bush Highway due to the fire. When the roadway will reopen is unknown at this time. The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to exit onto SR-188 and detour through Globe.
The fire is said to be about 600 acres. It can be seen from the Beeline Highway, the Loop 101, and Loop 202 in Maricopa County. AZ State Forestry also said smoke from the fire could be seen from Rio Verde. Officials advise traffic to stay clear of Hwy 87/Bush Hwy.
At this time, Lower Sycamore Canyon, Sugarloaf Recreation area, and the Four Peaks Recreation area are closed. Nine fire engines, two hotshot crews, and four airtankers are assigned to this fire.
#BushFire view from Rio Verde. Fire is on @TontoForest. 📷courtesy of Bob Elmore #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/YNb7SDCDUv— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2020
The fire is human-caused and an investigation is underway. No structures are at risk, and no evacuations are in effect at the moment. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this fire.
#BushFire on the @TontoForest, approx., 6 mi. E. Fort McDowell. Per #AZForestry dispatch, 100+ acres. Smoke is visible from Beeline Highway, and the 101 & 202. #MaricopaCounty— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2020