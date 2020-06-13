Bush Fire burns nearly 150 acres in Tonto National Forest, causes highway closures

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire, coined the Bush Fire, at the Tonto National Forest caused road closures Sunday evening. According to the Arizona State Forestry, it is burning in an area of the forest that is 6 miles east from Fort McDowell, near the intersection of Bush Highway and Highway 87.
The fire burning near milepost 199 caused the southbound lanes of SR-87 to be closed at the SR-188 junction. The northbound lanes of SR-87 are also closed at Bush Highway due to the blaze. When the highway will reopen is unknown at this time. The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to exit onto SR-188 and detour through Globe.
The fire is said to be about 150 acres. It can be seen from the Beeline Highway, the Loop 101, and Loop 202 in Maricopa County. AZ State Forestry also said smoke from the fire could be seen from Rio Verde. Officials advise traffic to stay clear of Hwy 87/Bush Hwy and the Lower Sycamore Canyon area.
Right now, seven engines, one hand crew, and three airtankers are assigned to this fire.
#BushFire view from Rio Verde. Fire is on @TontoForest. 📷courtesy of Bob Elmore #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/YNb7SDCDUv— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2020
The fire is human-caused and an investigation is underway. No structures are at risk, and no evacuations are in effect at the moment. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this fire.
#BushFire on the @TontoForest, approx., 6 mi. E. Fort McDowell. Per #AZForestry dispatch, 100+ acres. Smoke is visible from Beeline Highway, and the 101 & 202. #MaricopaCounty— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2020