BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Buckeye Police closed a criminal case and released the surveillance camera footage from inside of a school bus carrying Verrado High School baseball and softball players in April 2018.
A female witness reported to school administrators that she saw a boy get sexually assaulted by his teammates and she felt uncomfortable.
In the surveillance video, the boys are seen rough-housing and one of the students falls into the aisle of the bus.
Police say the student who was the alleged victim told them that he is not a victim and was not assaulted. The teammates said they were joking around.
All students involved were disciplined at the time of the investigation.
The coaching supervision and policies were also reviewed.
Buckeye Police say there are no criminal charges and the case is closed, unless more information comes forward.
