PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Twenty five bands, four stages and more than 50 kinds of burritos. What's not to love at the Flying Burrito Music and Food Festival?
On Saturday, March 9, the annual festival swoops into the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix. For one day, the venue will be transformed into a "live music and burrito haven."
Local food vendors will be offering more than 50 burrito varieties and food samples.
Vendors include Los Jeztecos, Panda Libre, East Coast Joe's, Different Smokes BBQ, Hummus Xpress, Marcel Waffles, Dang Brother Pizza, Cocina 10, Elote Man AZ, Churro Go Nutz, Hidden Track Cafe, Jobot Coffee and more.
During the event, more than 25 bands will be performing on four stages.
Bands include Bane's World (Long Beach), Orkesta Mendoza (AZ), Calexico, Donna Missal (LA), The Suffers (Houston), Playboy Manbaby (AZ), Soft Kill (PDX), and more.
And if that's not enough, the festival also promises "live Lucha Libre wrestling" and lawn games.
The event is open to all ages. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the event starts at 4 p.m.
Tickets cost $16 and can be purchased online.
More information is available online and on Facebook.
WHERE: Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Avenue (One block west of the Van Buren Light Rail station)
PHONE: 602-716-2222 (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
