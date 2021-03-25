PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Humane Society and Silent Witness need your help to solve what appears to be a case of horrific animal cruelty.
A chihuahua was found burned and dead in the area of 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road, not far from Barcelona Elementary School in west Phoenix on Tuesday, March 23. The dog was in what looked like a metal kennel, basket, or other enclosure of some kind, according to both agencies. The wire frame had melted.
An animal cruelty investigator from the Arizona Humane Society met with animal crime detectives from the Phoenix Police Department Wednesday. That AHS investigator took the remains of the little dog to Midwestern University for a necropsy, which is an animal autopsy.
“AHS assists law enforcement on more than 6,000 cases of suspected animal cruelty each year, and yet this case is one of the most horrifying in recent history,” the organization said Thursday morning.
There is a reward of up to $1,000 available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who did this.
The Silent Witness flyer includes a picture of the dead chihuahua, which some people might disturbing.
A law passed in May 2019 implemented harsher penalties in the worst cases of animal abuse, making them class5 felonies as opposed to class 6 felonies, which are often reduced to misdemeanors.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).