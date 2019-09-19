PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a man accused of breaking into a Phoenix home through the attic also admitted to burglarizing a convenience store with another man.
Officers arrested Dylan Hanna Thursday at a Phoenix apartment complex on North Black Canyon Highway north of Bethany Home Road. According to court documents, he tried to run when police first spotted him, but officers caught up with him and took him into custody.
Police say some time between Aug. 3 and Aug. 18, Hanna broke in a house north of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road by going in through the attic and then breaking a hole in the ceiling.
The probable cause for arrest statement in Hanna’s court documents says fingerprints were found on a picture inside the home. A post on the Phoenix Police Department’s Facebook page says the Crime Lab helped identify Hanna as the suspect.
The victim says she does not know Hanna and did not give him permission to be in her house.
“Dylan admitted during a [tape-recorded] interview that he was inside the residence with a friend to smoke pills but claims he did not take anything from the residence,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police said Hanna also admitted stealing cigarettes from a store near Third Street and Osborn Road the evening of Friday, Sept. 13.
The Phoenix Police Department Facebook page says Hanna told them he had an accomplice with him at the store, a man named Leonard Smith.
Smith, 28, was already in custody when Hanna was arrested. Police said Smith had admitted to stealing lottery tickets and cigarettes from two convenience stores, both in the same area where police found Hanna. One of the stores was hit twice, police said. The Phoenix Police Department released surveillance video from one of the burglaries.
Hanna was released on his own recognizance, "subject to the supervision restrictions and conditions of the Pretrial Services Division of the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department," court paperwork said.
He will also have electronic monitoring and drug testing.
Hanna is due back in court for a status conference on Oct. 3, and then a preliminary hearing on Oct. 10.