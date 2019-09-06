PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking for the public's help in identifying a burglar who broke into a candy store through the roof.
Surveillance video shows the suspect lowering himself into the candy store from the roof using a rope.
[RAW VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Phoenix restaurant through roof]
Police say this all happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning at La Carreta De Lilly candy store near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
The suspect stole several items and then started a fire in the back of the candy store before fleeing the area, police say.
He is described as a man wearing light colored sweat pants, a light colored hoodie and a backpack with a NIKE logo.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO. Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.