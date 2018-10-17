PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Burger King is going green for Halloween with its new burger that will give customers quite the scare.
The "Nightmare Burger" has a green bun and is clinically proven give nightmares to those who eat it, the burger giant said.
Burger King did a scientific study with 100 participants and researchers found those who ate the Nightmare King saw the number of nightmares increase by more than triple.
Along with the green sesame seed bun, the spooky sandwich includes a quarter-pound of beef, a crispy chicken fillet, American cheese, bacon, mayonnaise and onions.
The burger will cost $6.39 and will be available starting on Oct. 22. Postmates will offer free delivery on the Nightmare King from Oct. 22 to Nov. 1.
