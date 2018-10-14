TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona State University building on Mill Avenue had to be evacuated due to a fire on Sunday evening.
Firefighters were called out to the area at Mill Avenue and Seventh Street, which is north of University. Some stuff on the third floor had caught fire, crews said.
Everyone was able to get out of the building safely.
Fire crews were able to put the fire out but they sprayed a lot of water and damaged the floors below.
No firefighters were hurt.
No word on how much it'll cost to repair the building.
It's unclear what sparked the flames.
