TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are battling a fire at the Hickman Egg Ranch in Tonopah.
It broke out late Thursday afternoon on Indian School Road near 419th Avenue.
One building has gone up in flames and it appears another has been damaged.
Owner Clint Hickman said there were no hens in either barn.
Hickman also said the two barns were brand new, and crews were installing equipment for the buildings to house cage-free hens.
The building collapsed and black smoke could still be seen as of 6:15 p.m.
There are a total of 14 buildings on the property.
Hickman said the fire started during a shift change so no one was inside the building.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire was upgraded to a "second alarm," which means more firefighters were called out to battle the flames.
The smoke could be seen for miles.
Investigators haven't said what started the fire.
Hickman said the fire won't cause any service disruption.
Hickman's Family Farms has four farms in Arizona, plus farms in Colorado and California.
Is that barbecue chicken I smell???
