CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Casa Grande city records show that a home builder had been warned about the existence of federally-protected Burrowing Owls on its land a month before workers destroyed their nests and killed at least one bird.
Minutes from a City of Casa Grande Planning and Commission meeting from July 2 show that concerns about the owls had been raised while a representative from the builder was present.
Knowingly killing Burrowing Owls, which are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, is a federal crime.
In a statement, Richmond American Homes said:
The Richmond American employee in attendance understood that the City would later formally notify and advise Richmond American Homes of the concerns with the presence of burrowing owls.
In their statement, Richmond American Homes said that no relocation efforts were made because "the matter was not brought to the attention of its development team prior to the site clean-up."
On August 5, contractors for the builder destroyed the Burrowing Owl nests.
"They should've done the right thing. And they didn't," said neighbor Dennis Anderson.
Anderson says he'd come to the spot, located a few blocks from his home, to watch a family of owls. "Just seeing them every day was amazing," Anderson said.
But last week, Anderson was alarmed to see work going on near the owl burrows. "A skid loader and a bobcat running around here. So that's when I came over," Anderson said.
Anderson says he warned the contractors about the owls, but when he came back the next day, their underground nests had been destroyed. "It's just a failure. It's a definite failure on the company's part to take action," said Bob Fox, the Director of Wild at Heart, a raptor rescue in Cave Creek.
Wild at Heart relocates Burrowing Owls. Fox says most builders do the right thing and contact them when they find the protected bird. "Their numbers are decreasing," Fox said. "They're not endangered but they are a species of concern. They used to number in the millions throughout the west."
Though conservation comes at a price: about $1,200 to $1,800 per relocated owl.
"The best thing is that the public gets involved," Fox said. "You know, the court of public opinion is much more important in a lot of ways than the legal system."