BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An employee at a Buckeye Walmart has been arrested for allegedly taking a cell phone video of a teenage boy who was going to the bathroom.
[VIDEO: Alan Kaufman makes first court appearance]
Police say 33-year-old Alan Joseph Kaufman of Goodyear faces felony charges of unlawful recording and voyeurism.
The alleged incident happened Tuesday at the Walmart at Yuma and Watson roads in Buckeye.
Kaufman, who has worked for Walmart for seven years, is accused of using his cell phone to record a 17-year-old boy who was urinating in a bathroom stall.
Police say Kaufman told them he was meeting "someone from the internet" who "agreed to let (Kaufman) record him while he urinated, for sexual stimulation," states the police report.
According to police, Kaufman said "the man from the internet" had described what he would be wearing, and Kaufman claimed it matched the description of what the teen victim was wearing.
Kaufman said he followed the victim into the store's restroom and "held his phone over the wall to the bathroom stall where the victim was urinating," according to the police report.
The victim reportedly saw the phone and knocked it to the ground.
Police say Kaufman "then apologized and stated that he thought the victim was someone else."
Officers arrived and took Kaufman into custody. He has since been released on his own recognizance.
Kaufman is due back in court on Aug. 6.
(3) comments
White people always on that weird pedo stuff smh
weirdo.....
Filthy
