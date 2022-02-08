BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye Valley Fire District announced Monday evening that they lost an engineer after a battle with COVID-19.
BVFD Engineer Brian Miller lost his battle with COVID-19 after a month long battle. BVFD in a Facebook post says Miller contracted the virus from a work-related exposure.
"Hired in 2007, Brian served many years for the Buckeye Valley Fire District and its citizens. He brought wisdom and a bright light to BVFD. He encouraged fitness and teamwork through impromptu games of frisbee, football, or dodgeball at the fire station. After a day of dominating at sports, he would continue his winning streak at the dinner table, crushing any eating competitions," says BVFD.
Miller is survived by his wife, Debra, and his two kids, Lauren and Jared.